5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $874,900

Well Maintained Custom Built home located on cul-de-sac in Broken Island offers a private, quiet, relaxed lifestyle. Great value at $154.84 per square foot. Spacious rooms throughout, abundance of windows and incredible outdoor living space with view of Rivanna River. Main floor offers Foyer, Living Room, Formal Dining, spacious Kitchen/Breakfast Room, large Walk in Pantry, Master Suite with Sitting Area, Master Bath with separate vanities, Steam Shower, Whirlpool tub; 2nd Bedroom Suite plus 1st floor Laundry Room w/built-ins & half bath. 2nd Level provides Loft, 2 Bedrooms with adjoining Jack and Jill bath, large walk in storage area or future Bonus Rm . Terrace Level - Rec Room, B/R or craft, w/ attached full bath, large Game Room. The floor plan is also well suited for MULTIPLE GENERATION LIVING! Outdoor living space: large front porch, rear screened porch w/waterfall below, large deck, Patio access from Terrace Level, Firepit deck & Rivanna River. 2 car garage w/built in Work Bench! FIREFLY FIBER in neighborhood. House connections this Fall. Private 2.66 acres! Broken Island Common Area for Resident Only. Convenient location - 14 mins. to I-64; 22 mins to Pantops; 45 mins to Short Pump! Listing agent - Owner/Agent.