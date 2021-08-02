5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $847,500

~Spectacular custom built waterfront home. This home has nothing but the best. Grand foyer opens to a spacious living room with floor to ceiling windows. Formal dining room with crown molding fits a table for 12. Main level office is perfect for those who work at home. Then the luxurious master suite with walk-in closets, spa like master bath and views of the cove. The gourmet kitchen includes a huge center island, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, tons of cabinetry as well as large breakfast area with loads of natural light which accesses the oversized rear deck. The second floor features 3 generous bedrooms with a full bath. The terrace level includes a 1200sq ft full apt with private patio area which any in-law would LOVE to have. Finally, the large family room is perfect for entertaining with wet bar and shares a full bath with the bonus/workout room. This home is enhanced with all stamped concrete walkways/patio and driveway. The yard features masonry retaining walls, sprinkler system and mature plantings. On the 70’ of water is a fully accessible 320 sqft dock with additional retaining walls and easy access to Monroe Cove. The 675sqft garage fits 2 oversized vehicles PLUS those extra toys.