5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $809,000

Gorgeous custom home offers a first AND second floor MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH. WHEELCHAIR accessible on the first floor. Open floor plan with 9' ceilings. Double granite counter tops, with cabinets on both sides and marble back splash. Double wallovens. You won't believe the enormous walk in pantry! Home office on main floor over looking the manicured lawn. Upstairs an additional 3 bedrooms, bath and anew master bedroom/bath. Second floor offers a walk in level loft for easy storage. New carpet on 2nd floor and hardwood on main level. Beautiful and large coveredfront porch and a covered back porch to sit and watch the sun go down. Don't forget the 3-car garage, storage shed offers 2 sets of barn doors, windows and a loft