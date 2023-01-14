5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $799,000

Open House Sunday, January 15th, 1:00 to 4:00. Gorgeous custom home offers a first AND second floor MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH. ADA compliant on the first floor. Open floor plan with 9' ceilings. Double granite counter tops, with cabinets on both sides and marble back splash. Double wall ovens. You won't believe the enormous walk in pantry! Home office on main floor over looking the manicured lawn. Upstairs an additional 3 bedrooms, bath and a new master bedroom/bath. Second floor offers a walk in level loft for easy storage. New carpet on 2nd floor and hardwood on main level. Beautiful and large covered front porch and a covered back porch to sit and watch the sun go down. Don't forget the 3-car garage, storage shed offers 2 sets of barn doors, windows and a loft. Then there is a RV hook up and whole house generator. Don't forget to ask for the Features and Upgrades List as there is too much to list.