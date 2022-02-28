 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $799,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $799,000

Incredible Custom Home with water views and private dock at Lake Monticello. Amazing value with this home of 5928 finished square feet ($135 / sq ft) and plenty of room to spread out. Luxury first floor master suite, gourmet kitchen, private study and an over sized garage highlight the first floor. The second floor has 3 spacious guest bedrooms and 2 baths. The terrace level provides an opportunity for “inter generational” living with abundant living space including a full kitchen for long term guests. The views of the lake are beautiful and the private dock allows you to enjoy the best of The Lake Monticello Lifestyle.

