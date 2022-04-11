 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $749,900

  • Updated
Your entire family will enjoy the splendor & comfort of this wonderful 5 bed, 4.5 bath private country hideaway. Discover the many recreation options (hunting, fishing, walking trails, ATVs) of this property with over 15 acres of gently rolling country side and flowing Cunningham Creek. Cleared acreage with fruit trees and a three-bay stable is ready for horses, donkeys, etc. No detail was overlooked in the building of this masterful home. Situated on a Knoll overlooking mature creek and pasture of adjoining farm. Oak hardwoods throughout the first floor, French doors. First floor master with walk in closet, two bedrooms adjoined with a Jack and Jill bath. Large eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island, large pantry and an abundance of counter space. Open Kitchen, Vaulted Great Room w/skylights. 2nd master suite on upper level, formal dining room with chair rail, family room. Lower walk out terrace level with Rec Room, Family room, home office, kitchen, full bath and a huge workshop. Great income potential, currently being utilized as a Airbnb. Gorgeous views from the patio and massive decks. 30 mins to Charlottesville.

