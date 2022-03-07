 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $749,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $749,000

Beautiful custom built 5 bedroom, 5 full bath home on 3.55 nearly level acres. Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, Granite counters, stainless appliances, wine cooler, double wall ovens and island with vegetable sink. Main level has formal living and dining rooms, kitchen with large eat-in area & breakfast bar, large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcases, home office space and full bathroom. Master bedroom suite has vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, huge master bath with jetted tub, walk-in ceramic tile shower, double vanity and private water closet. Terrace level offers a ready made in-law apartment with second kitchen, full bath, living area and 4 additional rooms for bedrooms, home offices, exercise equipment, home school and storage. There is an attached 2 car garage, as well as a detached 2 car garage, paved driveway, fenced rear yard, new 32' x 14' rear deck with extra wide stairs, a 1200 sq. ft. patio leading from the terrace level to the 20' x 14' heated and cooled "pub". This wonderful home is located just 5 minutes from Zion Crossroads and I-64, only 20 minutes to Charlottesville and 45 minutes to Richmond.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert