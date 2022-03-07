5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $749,000

Beautiful custom built 5 bedroom, 5 full bath home on 3.55 nearly level acres. Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinets, Granite counters, stainless appliances, wine cooler, double wall ovens and island with vegetable sink. Main level has formal living and dining rooms, kitchen with large eat-in area & breakfast bar, large family room with gas fireplace & built-in bookcases, home office space and full bathroom. Master bedroom suite has vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, huge master bath with jetted tub, walk-in ceramic tile shower, double vanity and private water closet. Terrace level offers a ready made in-law apartment with second kitchen, full bath, living area and 4 additional rooms for bedrooms, home offices, exercise equipment, home school and storage. There is an attached 2 car garage, as well as a detached 2 car garage, paved driveway, fenced rear yard, new 32' x 14' rear deck with extra wide stairs, a 1200 sq. ft. patio leading from the terrace level to the 20' x 14' heated and cooled "pub". This wonderful home is located just 5 minutes from Zion Crossroads and I-64, only 20 minutes to Charlottesville and 45 minutes to Richmond.