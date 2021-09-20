5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $739,900

Impeccably Maintained Property with an Absolutely Magical Storybook Setting on an Oversized .77 Acre Lot. Dynamite formal dining with stunning set of windows featuring lakeside views, vaulted ceiling, exposed beams, built-ins. Custom double-sided fireplace with gorgeous brick hearth leading into the ultra relaxing living room with vaulted ceiling, skylights, solid hardwood floors & beautiful natural light. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, ss appliances, induction oven & convection microwave. Lovely main level master suite with beautiful sitting room/office, hardwood floors, separate vanities, oversized soaking tub, walk-in closet. 2nd story cat walk to the loft, guest quarters & sitting nook. Spread out in the terrace level with an expansive family room with fireplace, wet bar, playroom, storage & guest quarters. Plus sliders lead to the screened porch. Terrace level guest quarters with 2nd master suite, an additional guest bedroom, 1.5 baths. Enjoy one of the most private waterfront lots at the lake adjacent to 7+ acres owned by LMOA. Plus numerous outcroppings, fenced garden, irrigation. Loaded with gorgeous landscape & lush grassy spaces. Covered porch & deck too. An absolute must see!