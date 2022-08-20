UNDER CONSTRUCTION - Expected to be complete end of July This 5 Bedroom 3 bath Farmstyle cape cod sits on 21 acres just outside the town of Palmyra! With a short drive to Charlottesville this home is situated off the street to give you privacy! Home has a farm style concept on the inside with upgraded black appliances, LVP flooring, white mosaic, shiplap siding, quartz countertops barn doors, 9' ceilings and an upstairs with a large living room! Fully finished upstairs with tile shower and wet bar, large living room and two additional bedrooms. Exterior has black stone, white siding and black gutters. Lot has about 5 acres cleared and builder has a trail cut to creek in the rear, great for camping or fishing! **Photos of similar model**
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $699,990
