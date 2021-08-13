 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $685,000

163' of water on Monroe Cove. Enjoy Lake Monticello from your private beach in this quiet setting. This home is designed for entertaining friends and family. Host of MANY sunday football parties and Grilling parties. Main level features formal living room with access to EXTENSIVE outdoor decking, formal dining room (also with access)remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook which also has access to deck, mudroom, laundry with extensive storage and walk in pantry. Master bedroom features it's own private deck when you want a quiet place to drink your morning coffee and experience the wildlife, 2 additional bedrooms and bath finish off the main level. Terrace level includes a large family room, 2 more bedrooms, large built in bar with keg-o-lator, and access to extensive outdoor patio for those rainy days. There is also loads of additional storage. Oversized 2 car garage also features 30amp RV plug in and additional attic storage above. New roof 2013, New HVAC 2015, new chimney caps, gutter guards, exterior painted 2020. Just a 2 min drive to the Fairway clubhouse and PGA 18 hole golf course. Whether coming just for the weekend, or forever, this home offers all Lake Monticello has for you, your family and your guests.

