 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $669,000

5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $669,000

5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $669,000

163' of water on Monroe Cove. Enjoy Lake Monticello from your private beach in this quiet setting. This home is designed for entertaining friends and family. Host of MANY sunday football parties and Grilling parties. Main level features formal living room with access to EXTENSIVE outdoor decking, formal dining room (also with access)remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook which also has access to deck, mudroom, laundry with extensive storage and walk in pantry. Master bedroom features it's own private deck when you want a quiet place to drink your morning coffee and experience the wildlife, 2 additional bedrooms and bath finish off the main level. Terrace level includes a large family room, 2 more bedrooms, large built in bar with keg-o-lator, and access to extensive outdoor patio for those rainy days. There is also loads of additional storage. Oversized 2 car garage also features 30amp RV plug in and additional attic storage above. New roof 2013, New HVAC 2015, new chimney caps, gutter guards, exterior painted 2020. Just a 2 min drive to the Fairway clubhouse and PGA 18 hole golf course. Whether coming just for the weekend, or forever, this home offers all Lake Monticello has for you, your family and your guests.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest made in Boylan Heights shooting
Crime News

Arrest made in Boylan Heights shooting

While in a bathroom in the restaurant, a patron was shot and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The bullet entered the bathroom after being fired from an adjacent bathroom. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert