3.69 acre Homesite JUST RELEASED here in Fluvanna’s newest community, Island Hill! This Columbia Homesite Special features 5 beds, 3 full baths, full finished walkout basement, covered front and rear porches and 2-car garage for a fall 2022 move-in built on 3.69 extremely private and wooded acres. This spacious floorplan features a private first floor home office, open gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless, luxury vinyl plank flooring and expansive great room. Including an oversized owner’s suite with private bath and massive walk-in closet. Finished walkout basement includes additional bedroom and full bath along with loads of unfinished storage. High speed internet capability along with public utilities, this homesite combines supreme privacy with access to the conveniences of a neighborhood. Tankless water heater included. Every home in Island Hill is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Hurry in to select your favorite homesite & receive $10,000 in CLOSEOUT SAVINGS!*
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $514,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck.
Justin Michael Tilghman, 36 died at the crash scene at U.S. 29/Seminole Trail and Greenbrier Drive.
“I think with the group we have coming back, we could do something special.”
Charlottesville has not yet been rezoned, but a big national developer, together with their Charlottesville architect, has been confidently ci…
Shooter's writing espouses a white supremacist theory echoed in shouts heard on Charlottesville streets in August 2017.
The solar farm would take up approximately 650 acres off Secretarys Road.
awrabel@dailyprogress.com (434) 978-7261
Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California and a flea market in Houston.
Police said Bryan Daniel Warrick, 34, and a juvenile passenger, were killed when their car turned from southbound U.S. 29 onto eastbound Interstate 64 and was struck by a box truck headed northbound.