This 5 bed 3.5 bath COLONIAL home on 3.33 PARTLY WOODED PRIVATE ACRES features a NEWLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT containing a FULL LEATHER GRANITE BAR, versatile theater room, an IN-LAW SUITE, and SCREENED-IN PORCH access! Entertain friends in the FORMAL DINING ROOM, on the attached and/or detached BACK DECKS, or cozy FIRE PIT! Rest easy in the spacious PRIMARY SUITE with soaring cathedral/vaulted ceilings, 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, and an ensuite PRIMARY BATH featuring a GLASS SHOWER with COLOR-CHANGING SOUND SYSTEM! Prepare meals in the NEWLY RENOVATED DOVE GREY EAT-IN KITCHEN with QUARTZ COUNTERS, LVP floors, & tile backsplash! Enjoy being just 9 min. from Pleasant Grove Park, 15 min. from Zion Crossroads, 25 min from historic downtown Scottsville, and 30 min. from UVA/Charlottesville!
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $490,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m on U.S. 33.
Due to a number-crunching bug, the new data in the Blue Ridge Health District is not currently an accurate picture of what is happening locally with COVID-19 cases.
Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's nephew, visited UVa on Saturday. He's the nation's top high school quarterback.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.
Nine-year-old Niko has been in isolated custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for more than six years after a woman said he got loose in her yard and killed her cat.
For the first time in four years, Virginia doesn’t expect to be facing a major roster rebuild going into the offseason.
By Hilary Holladay
“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.
Sam Brunelle is coming home.
Rhymes Tremaine Walker, 23, and Miracle Octayvis Sims, 25, both of Charlottesville, were arrested and each charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Federal grant could get the planning process rolling.