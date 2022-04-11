5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $490,000

This 5 bed 3.5 bath COLONIAL home on 3.33 PARTLY WOODED PRIVATE ACRES features a NEWLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT containing a FULL LEATHER GRANITE BAR, versatile theater room, an IN-LAW SUITE, and SCREENED-IN PORCH access! Entertain friends in the FORMAL DINING ROOM, on the attached and/or detached BACK DECKS, or cozy FIRE PIT! Rest easy in the spacious PRIMARY SUITE with soaring cathedral/vaulted ceilings, 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, and an ensuite PRIMARY BATH featuring a GLASS SHOWER with COLOR-CHANGING SOUND SYSTEM! Prepare meals in the NEWLY RENOVATED DOVE GREY EAT-IN KITCHEN with QUARTZ COUNTERS, LVP floors, & tile backsplash! Enjoy being just 9 min. from Pleasant Grove Park, 15 min. from Zion Crossroads, 25 min from historic downtown Scottsville, and 30 min. from UVA/Charlottesville!