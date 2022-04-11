 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $490,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $490,000

This 5 bed 3.5 bath COLONIAL home on 3.33 PARTLY WOODED PRIVATE ACRES features a NEWLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT containing a FULL LEATHER GRANITE BAR, versatile theater room, an IN-LAW SUITE, and SCREENED-IN PORCH access! Entertain friends in the FORMAL DINING ROOM, on the attached and/or detached BACK DECKS, or cozy FIRE PIT! Rest easy in the spacious PRIMARY SUITE with soaring cathedral/vaulted ceilings, 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, and an ensuite PRIMARY BATH featuring a GLASS SHOWER with COLOR-CHANGING SOUND SYSTEM! Prepare meals in the NEWLY RENOVATED DOVE GREY EAT-IN KITCHEN with QUARTZ COUNTERS, LVP floors, & tile backsplash! Enjoy being just 9 min. from Pleasant Grove Park, 15 min. from Zion Crossroads, 25 min from historic downtown Scottsville, and 30 min. from UVA/Charlottesville!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert