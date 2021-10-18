5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $485,055

MODEL HOME INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY: GUARANTEED 1-YEAR LEASEBACK OF $3,000 PER MONTH! The Hudson model features 5 beds, 4 baths, full finished walkout basement, rear covered porch, full front porch, and 2-car garage. This spacious home, set on a large wooded homesite, includes a first floor home office, AND a convenient first floor guest suite with full bath. PLUS four large bedrooms upstairs, including an oversized owner’s suite with private bath and two walk-in closets, and a full finished basement with full bath. Plus, an open-concept gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, painted linen cabinetry, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Every home in Island Hill is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Join the VIP List today and secure $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*