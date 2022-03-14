WOW! This home is built for the large family. Main level offers formal living room, spacious family room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, new appliances and walk in pantry. The formal dining room offers a coffee bar and access to the HUGE covered rear porch. There is an oversized 2 car garage and gym/bonus room with access to the back yard. The second level offers a generous master bedroom suite. There is also an in-law suite offering it’s own sitting room, full bath with heated floors, separate heat/AC, private deck and separate entrance. There are 3 other sizable bedrooms and another full bath with skylights. The back yard offers a LARGE covered porch with removable screens, wired for TV that overlooks the fenced yard with fire pit. This home is located on a quiet culdesac street in the sought after Golf Course section of Lake Monticello. And did I mention, NO ELECTRIC BILLS (solar panels convey with no contract).Showings to begin 3/12.
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New leader comes from Ohio State University
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.
awrabel@dailyprogress.com (434) 978-7261
Charlottesville and Albemarle County have moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level, which…
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi…
The Virginia football team will host James Madison in 2023 at Scott Stadium to mark the first meeting between the Hoos and the Dukes since 1983.
A message to the readers from Dr. Bill:
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.