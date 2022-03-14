5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $459,000

WOW! This home is built for the large family. Main level offers formal living room, spacious family room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, new appliances and walk in pantry. The formal dining room offers a coffee bar and access to the HUGE covered rear porch. There is an oversized 2 car garage and gym/bonus room with access to the back yard. The second level offers a generous master bedroom suite. There is also an in-law suite offering it’s own sitting room, full bath with heated floors, separate heat/AC, private deck and separate entrance. There are 3 other sizable bedrooms and another full bath with skylights. The back yard offers a LARGE covered porch with removable screens, wired for TV that overlooks the fenced yard with fire pit. This home is located on a quiet culdesac street in the sought after Golf Course section of Lake Monticello. And did I mention, NO ELECTRIC BILLS (solar panels convey with no contract).Showings to begin 3/12.