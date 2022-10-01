 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $429,000

Gorgeous 5 bedroom home AND a home office. Open concept floor plan with granite counter tops, Large Island, gas cook stove and gourmet kitchen w/ luxury vinyl plank flooring. First floor guest bedroom suite with full bath. Spacious Owner's suite with private bath and TWO walk in closets. Easy access to the 2nd floor laundry room. Underground electric fence installed. Seller will leave collar and fencing. Also a 1 year old whole house water filtration system. Don't forget to watch the video tour!

