Gorgeous 5 bedroom home AND a home office. Open concept floor plan with granite counter tops, Large Island, gas cook stove and gourmet kitchen w/ luxury vinyl plank flooring. First floor guest bedroom suite with full bath. Spacious Owner's suite with private bath and TWO walk in closets. Easy access to the 2nd floor laundry room. Underground electric fence installed. Seller will leave collar and fencing. Also a 1 year old whole house water filtration system. Don't forget to watch the video tour!
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $429,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A unidentified person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments on Sept. 24, 2022, at about 9:25 p.m., according to a…
These could all have a really big impact.
The morality police came for me exactly 13 minutes into my lecture on gender and sexual politics in post-revolutionary Iran. Four sets of audi…
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Anna's Pizza #5 will close on Dec. 19 after being in business since 1969.
Youngkin says measures protect parental rights, opponents say it victimizes a marginalized group.
Police taped off the intersection and spent about three hours collecting evidence.
As of 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Department of Education had received 19,506 public comments about the policies, a majority in opposition to the proposed guidelines. The 30-day public comment period opened on Monday.
This week in the "LEGO Masters" competition, Emily Mohajeri Norris and son Liam Mohajeri Norris will be tasked with creating an epic action scene featuring a curious dinosaur and a special effect, such as smoke, sparks or even fire.
The jury found William Bennett Stimpson committed felony assault of a law enforcement officer when he hit Officer Chandler Lee.