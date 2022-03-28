 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $408,500

5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $408,500

GORGEOUS COLONIAL—Custom-Built With Tons of Upgrades: Red Oak Hardwoods, 2-Story Light-Filled Entrance Foyer, Open Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Maple Cabinetry w/Pull-outs, Center Island w/Breakfast Bar, Formal DR, 14 x 27 LivingRm w/Gas FP, Vaulted Owner’s Ste. w/Whirlpl & Shower. Fin. Basement w/Family Rm, BR, Craft Studio/Office, Bonus Rm. Home has 2-W/D Hookups (Main Level & Basement.) Nice Sitting Front Porch, Low Maintenance Exterior w/Vinyl Railings, Nice Deck, Mature Landscaping w/Lrg Private Backyard, & Natural Privacy on .47 Ac.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff's office arrest suspect

Sheriff's office arrest suspect

Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested early Saturday evening after a two-day search for him following a possible sexual assault of a minor child.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert