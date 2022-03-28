GORGEOUS COLONIAL—Custom-Built With Tons of Upgrades: Red Oak Hardwoods, 2-Story Light-Filled Entrance Foyer, Open Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Maple Cabinetry w/Pull-outs, Center Island w/Breakfast Bar, Formal DR, 14 x 27 LivingRm w/Gas FP, Vaulted Owner’s Ste. w/Whirlpl & Shower. Fin. Basement w/Family Rm, BR, Craft Studio/Office, Bonus Rm. Home has 2-W/D Hookups (Main Level & Basement.) Nice Sitting Front Porch, Low Maintenance Exterior w/Vinyl Railings, Nice Deck, Mature Landscaping w/Lrg Private Backyard, & Natural Privacy on .47 Ac.
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $408,500
