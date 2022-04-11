 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $389,900

NEW LISTING!! Over 3000 square feet of gorgeous modern farmhouse living. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished terrace and storage. Plus a private retreat in the yard perfect for entertaining & stargazing. Open concept, recently refinished solid hardwood floors, two gas fireplaces & all exterior doors & sliders recently replaced. Sought-after designer Casey Eves remodeled this stunning kitchen oozing with charm! Two toned countertops with a beautiful wood island, new fixtures & finishes, farmhouse sink, beautiful backsplash, stainless sleep appliances shiplap and so much more. Wrap-around back deck large enough for multiple relaxing spots. 2 guest bedrooms or home office/play rooms. Large master suite with walk-in closet, recently remodeled spa-like shower, jetted tub & recently replaced vanity. Nice sized guest bedrooms & remodeled guest room. Two HVAC systems, replaced in 2018 and 2019. Terrace level features a large entertainment area with built-ins, fireplace, recently replaced laminate floors, wash basin, washer, dryer, plumbing for 1/2 bath, built-ins & new slider to the covered outdoor area. Tons of improvements to the yard, new low maintenance front porch decking, shed, relaxing wooded views. Near Beach 4. MUST SEE!!!

