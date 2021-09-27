 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $383,000

Fresh paint, new carpets, custom trim work! Buy your lake house just in time for summer! Bring your boat! Five bedrooms with private lake and dock access! Convenient to all things Lake Monticello. Your biggest worry will be getting guests to leave. This house sits on a low maintenance wooded half acre with lake access right in your back yard and you’ll be able to enjoy the peaceful quiet of nature from your rear deck. Take a break and soak in the hot tub no matter the weather from the cover of your screen porch! Plenty of room to spread out or get cozy by the fireplace. Sun filled from basement to bedroom - this is the house you cannot miss!

