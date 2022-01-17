 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $349,000

5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $349,000

Due to inclement weather, photos will be uploaded tomorrow 1/8. Ready to move in! 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths conveniently located Just inside the back gate. In true Colonial style, this home features formal living and dining rooms along with a comfortable family room, large kitchen with breakfast island. Upstairs offers luxurious master suite featuring master bath with new ceramic flooring and updated vanity, 3 additional sizeable bedrooms then the bonus/5th room that has multiple uses and laundry. All new hardwood flooring on the main level with new carpeting throughout the second. Kitchen includes granite countertops and all new black stainless appliances. The backyard is fully fenced with privacy in mind suitable for kids playing and animals running and lets not forget the FULL 2 car garage. Whether you are a young growing family, an established family, or just someone looking for plenty of room, this home is ready for you. If easy access to shopping and 53, and space are on your list, this home is for you.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Miyares fires 30 in AG's office

Miyares fires 30 in AG's office

"During the campaign, it was made clear that now Attorney General-elect Miyares and Attorney General Herring have very different visions for the office," said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita by email. "We are restructuring the office, as every incoming AG has done in the past."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert