Due to inclement weather, photos will be uploaded tomorrow 1/8. Ready to move in! 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths conveniently located Just inside the back gate. In true Colonial style, this home features formal living and dining rooms along with a comfortable family room, large kitchen with breakfast island. Upstairs offers luxurious master suite featuring master bath with new ceramic flooring and updated vanity, 3 additional sizeable bedrooms then the bonus/5th room that has multiple uses and laundry. All new hardwood flooring on the main level with new carpeting throughout the second. Kitchen includes granite countertops and all new black stainless appliances. The backyard is fully fenced with privacy in mind suitable for kids playing and animals running and lets not forget the FULL 2 car garage. Whether you are a young growing family, an established family, or just someone looking for plenty of room, this home is ready for you. If easy access to shopping and 53, and space are on your list, this home is for you.
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $349,000
