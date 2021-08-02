 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $279,000

5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $279,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $279,000

This tastefully refinished split ranch home features a full finished basement. The fully finished basement features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and a kitchen. Upstairs boasts new paint, new floor coverings, new appliances and cabinets along with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on a split bedroom floorplan. Beautiful double deck. Stream running through the back yard with a fenced area for pets Completely rehabbed! NEW WALKWAY AND STEPS ARE INSTALLED....

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert