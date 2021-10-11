5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $274,000

Quiet cul-de-sac living on a generous .6 acre lot in amenity-rich Lake Monticello. Private wooded back yard to enjoy from the beautiful back deck, and inviting front porch to take in the serenity as hummingbirds visit the crepe myrtles. Main level features gleaming hardwoods in the entryway, wood-burning fireplace in the Living Room, Dining Room open to back Deck and Kitchen with newer Stainless Steel appliances, and first floor Half Bath. Upstairs Owner's Suite with wooded view, walk-in closet, and attached bath with dual vanities. Two more bedrooms upstairs as well as full hall bath and linen closet. Full finished basement with two terrace-level bedrooms with windows, rough-in for bathroom, and walkout to back yard. HVAC and kitchen appliances are 1.5 years old, hot water heater 2 years old. Great opportunity to own a lot of house for an affordable price in the Riverside section of lovely Lake Monticello. Lake Monticello offers boating and fishing, a Marina, boat launches, slips, and racks, swimming at five beaches, pool, tennis and golf memberships, multiple playgrounds, basketball courts, pickleball, walking track and paths, ball field, a pub, and community events.