5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $998,000

A Hidden Keswick Gem - 360 degrees of breathtaking landscaped views from the moment you enter the property. Loaded with weeping cherries, weeping willows, azaleas, tulips, lilies, iris, blueberry, cherries, pears, figs, plums and so much more. Home features great indoor as well as outdoor living space. Main house with first floor owner's suite with steam shower, gourmet kitchen with subzero refrigerator, custom cabinetry, 6-burner gas stove and island, great room with wood-burning fireplace vaulted ceiling, stunning wood floors and access to covered porches. 2nd level with 2 bedrooms & full bath. Outdoor amenities include inground pool, several ponds include Koi pond, goldfish pond with water fall, and stocked pond, bream, bass & catfish - home for lots of wildlife. Grounds also include 60x32 4 bay oversized garage wired for compressor with 1792 sq ft upper level 2 bedroom apartment over for your guests.