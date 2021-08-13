 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $998,000

5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $998,000

5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $998,000

A Hidden Keswick Gem - 360 degrees of breathtaking landscaped views from the moment you enter the property. Loaded with weeping cherries, weeping willows, azaleas, tulips, lilies, iris, blueberry, cherries, pears, figs, plums and so much more. Home features great indoor as well as outdoor living space. Main house with first floor owner's suite with steam shower, gourmet kitchen with subzero refrigerator, custom cabinetry, 6-burner gas stove and island, great room with wood-burning fireplace vaulted ceiling, stunning wood floors and access to covered porches. 2nd level with 2 bedrooms & full bath. Outdoor amenities include inground pool, several ponds include Koi pond, goldfish pond with water fall, and stocked pond, bream, bass & catfish - home for lots of wildlife. Grounds also include 60x32 4 bay oversized garage wired for compressor with 1792 sq ft upper level 2 bedroom apartment over for your guests.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave
UVa

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave

“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert