5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $990,806

Offering semi custom built, one level living homes with included lawn maintenance in this gated, resort lifestyle community. Featuring the exclusive 'Glenmore Collection' exterior, this striking home features local, natural stone and a custom mahogany front door. Open floor plan with a stunning Great Room that boasts a vaulted ceiling and tons of windows to maximize natural light. This 'Fairway' Model offers a welcoming open floor plan with a two story Great Room that boasts tons of windows to maximize natural light as well as the views to the beautiful surroundings. The Fairway offers 2x6 exterior walls, a first floor Owners Suite and Laundry Room and additional 2 guest bedrooms, 2 full baths and finished Bonus Room upstairs. Photos of previous model home.