Overlooking the 14th hole in Glenmore Country Club, this home offers an open floor plan perfect for entertaining, first floor owners suite (with steam shower and radiant floors), beautiful hardwoods and an abundance of natural light. The gourmet kitchen features a Dacor commercial range, large island and a greenhouse window at kitchen sink. Enjoy the two-sided stone fireplace from both the great room and kitchen. Upstairs, find 3 large bedrooms plus 2 full baths. Plenty of room in the attic space to create more living area, if desired. Finished terrace level with en-suite bedroom, theater room, sitting area with another two-sided fireplace plus tons of storage. The attached 2 car garage is just off the kitchen foyer which includes laundry room, half bath and staircases. Lovely golf course views from the back patio plus a level backyard. Glenmore amenities include golf, swimming, tennis, fitness center, social activities and dining. Glenmore is a private gated community just east of Charlottesville, and about 15 mins to UVA, and 30 mins to Charlottesville-Albemarle airport.
5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $959,500
