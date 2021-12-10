This gorgeous home delivers value and luxury in so many ways: from optional upgrades that include a rear sunroom, morning room, screened porch, and great room fireplace on the main level, to an optional coffered ceiling on the bedroom level. Other exceptional upgrades include a loft that is accessible via stairs from the bedroom level, with options of a terrace, full bath, and home office. Imagine being able to sneak away from the hustle and bustle of the family and enjoy a glass of wine on the terrace, get some work done in the home office, or perhaps take a long, hot bath in the full bathroom.
5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $958,343
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 5 min to read
Who will be Virginia's next football coach? A look at the potential candidates.
Anthony Poindexter has emerged as the leading candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at Virginia, his alma mater, sources confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday.
The local African American museum plans to melt the statue down and transform it into a new work of public art.
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott in Charlottesville to interview for Virginia head coaching job
On Wednesday afternoon, multiple sources confirmed that Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is aboard a plane bound to Charlottesville, where he’ll interview for the head-coaching job at UVa.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 52-49 loss to James Madison.
The Hoos are shipping up to Boston.
Brian “Uhuru” Rowe is currently serving a lengthy 93-year prison sentence he received after pleading guilty at age 18 in 1995 to crimes related to a robbery that turned deadly.
Brent Pry was a logical and inspired choice as Virginia Tech’s new football coach. For Virginia, there’s an even more obvious candidate for its unexpected vacancy, writes Steve DeShazo.
Senior Takal Molson hit a pair of jumpers in the final 1:10 of play to lift JMU to its first-ever win over UVa, setting off a wild court-storming celebration at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
As football coaching search continues, Virginia's Board of Visitors to vote on $10.3 million transfer of athletics funds
"More is needed. And everybody knows that.”