5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $950,000

A Hidden Keswick Gem Experience 360 degrees of breathtaking landscaped views from the moment you enter the property, which is loaded with weeping cherries, weeping willows, azaleas, tulips, lilies, irises, blueberries, cherries, pears, figs, plums, and so much more. The home features great indoor and outdoor living spaces. The main house features a first floor owner's suite with steam shower, a gourmet kitchen with subzero refrigerator, custom cabinetry, six-burner gas stove and island, and a great room with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling, stunning wood floors, and access to covered porches. The second level features two bedrooms and a full bath. Outdoor amenities include an inground pool and several ponds: a koi pond, a goldfish pond with water fall, and a pond stocked with bream, bass, and catfish-home to lots of wildlife. • 4,861 Square Feet