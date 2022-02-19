Exceptional stunning home thoughtfully designed and meticulously maintained with winter mountain views. Loaded with upgrades, the impressive kitchen opens to the family room and features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including double ovens, 2 sinks, extra large walk in pantry and a generous island. Family room features a wall of windows providing and abundance of natural light and a stunning stone fireplace. First floor master suite with a deluxe master bath and a walk in closet. Full finished terrace level and great outdoor space with a large deck and patio. This home is located within a short walking distance of dog walk and recreation field and not far from all the Club at Glenmore amenities.
5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $949,000
