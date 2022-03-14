Stunning total remodel !! Five bedroom custom built residence on 3 finished levels. Everything is new inside and out!! Heidi Brooks, of Generations Interior Design added her magic to the beautiful new kitchen and interior wall color. You will love the brand new Pella family room patio doors and oversized breakfast room windows that flood the interior with splendid sunlight. High ceilings, Limestone hearth and gorgeous hardwood flooring are just the beginning. Second level Master Suite is 21 x 13 with an alluring new Master bath and 2 walk-in wardrobes. Fantastic covered back porch. Premier Glenmore location sited on .67 acres of a gorgeous park-like Piper Way homesite. Enormous privacy as you have acres of common area and beautifully groomed woods to walk and enjoy. Short walk to the Glenmore clubhouse.
5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $889,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New leader comes from Ohio State University
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.
awrabel@dailyprogress.com (434) 978-7261
Charlottesville and Albemarle County have moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level, which…
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi…
The Virginia football team will host James Madison in 2023 at Scott Stadium to mark the first meeting between the Hoos and the Dukes since 1983.
A message to the readers from Dr. Bill:
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.