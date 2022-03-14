5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $889,000

Stunning total remodel !! Five bedroom custom built residence on 3 finished levels. Everything is new inside and out!! Heidi Brooks, of Generations Interior Design added her magic to the beautiful new kitchen and interior wall color. You will love the brand new Pella family room patio doors and oversized breakfast room windows that flood the interior with splendid sunlight. High ceilings, Limestone hearth and gorgeous hardwood flooring are just the beginning. Second level Master Suite is 21 x 13 with an alluring new Master bath and 2 walk-in wardrobes. Fantastic covered back porch. Premier Glenmore location sited on .67 acres of a gorgeous park-like Piper Way homesite. Enormous privacy as you have acres of common area and beautifully groomed woods to walk and enjoy. Short walk to the Glenmore clubhouse.