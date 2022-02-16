This amazing beautifully designed classic brick colonial home that sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. This classic floorplan with a new 30 year Architectural style shingle roof (will be installed prior to settlement) offers a master bedroom, large kitchen, sunroom for all seasons, formal living/dining on on the main level, a loft three additional bedrooms, two full bathroom with one being a jack and jill style, and a finished terrace level with an additional bedroom, 775 sqft rec room, office and fitness room- a truly wonderful home.
5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
RICHMOND — A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned Thursday, a state official said, after The Washington Post raised questions about socia…
"She is one of a kind. The best AD I have ever worked for, hands down."
Whether you’re rooting for the Rams or the Bengals, you getting home from your Super Bowl party could be snow fun.
General admission attendees can watch the race along the rail or on a large video wall and purchase alcohol on site, but cannot bring in their own alcoholic beverages.
So far, more than 150 people have signed the open letter, which began circulating over the weekend. Signatories include local doctors, parents, teachers, students and other community members.
Fire is believed to have started in the kitchen
When Albemarle High School junior Drew Lambert approached his rowing coach about starting a snow removal crew to help people, especially those…
A second-year student at the University of Virginia and her younger sister went on a family trip to Peru and came home with more than the usua…
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
Parker, a fourth-grader at Crozet Elementary who didn’t give his last name, said he thought the board was doing a good job at having everyone wearing masks in school.