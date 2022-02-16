5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $795,000

This amazing beautifully designed classic brick colonial home that sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. This classic floorplan with a new 30 year Architectural style shingle roof (will be installed prior to settlement) offers a master bedroom, large kitchen, sunroom for all seasons, formal living/dining on on the main level, a loft three additional bedrooms, two full bathroom with one being a jack and jill style, and a finished terrace level with an additional bedroom, 775 sqft rec room, office and fitness room- a truly wonderful home.