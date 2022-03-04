 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $785,000

This amazing beautifully designed classic brick colonial home that sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. This classic floor-plan with a new 30 year Architectural style shingle roof offers a master bedroom, large kitchen, sunroom for all seasons, formal living/dining on the main level, a loft three additional bedrooms, two full bathroom with one being a Jack and Jill style, and a finished terrace level hosting an additional bedroom, 775 sq-ft rec room, office and fitness room. A truly wonderful home.

