5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $754,900

This gorgeous home delivers value and luxury in so many ways: from optional upgrades that include a rear sunroom, morning room, screened porch, and great room fireplace on the main level, to an optional coffered ceiling on the bedroom level. Other exceptional upgrades include a loft that is accessible via stairs from the bedroom level, with options of a terrace, full bath, and home office. Imagine being able to sneak away from the hustle and bustle of the family and enjoy a glass of wine on the terrace, get some work done in the home office, or perhaps take a long, hot bath in the full bathroom.