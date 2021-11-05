Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this absolutely charming home offers light-filled southern exposure AND wooded privacy. Sellers have lovingly updated the home w/ fresh paint, new light fixtures, new insulation (40% reduction in utility bills), newly painted shutters, front door, back deck railings & much more! The well-designed, open floor plan provides easy flow between the sunny foyer, spacious living / dining rooms & delightful kitchen / family room. The beautifully appointed kitchen features painted cabinets, granite counters, new stainless refrigerator, copper sink & double ovens. The kitchen opens to the informal dining area & family room w/ windows galore & cozy wood-burning fireplace. Sit on your back deck & enjoy the tranquil wooded setting. Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite (w/ double closets & bath w/ heated floors), convenient 2nd level laundry, 2 more bedrooms & full bath. The 3rd floor attic level includes an ideal guest suite w/ full bath, cedar closet & huge walk-in storage area. Enjoy incredible flex space in the walk-out terrace level w/ full bath, 5th bedroom, office or gym. Sellers are current Glenmore members so buyers receive 50% off the club initiation fee!
5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $625,000
