5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $525,000

Quick Closing Possible! Custom Built Keswick home in Albemarle County & only 3 miles to 64. No HOA, bring the chickens and do whatever you want! Impeccable home features 5 bedrooms plus an office/study, Hardwood floors throughout most of the home & attention to detail in every turn. Beautiful Arched doorways, custom built ins, cathedral & 9ft ceilings & a trim package throughout. Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances including a Commercial Grade Fridge, convection gas oven, cook top & Cherry cabinets! Country front porch for rocking, a screened in porch for sipping & an organic garden for cooking! Grapes, mint & sage just to name a few. Relax in the evenings on your 12x24 deck or on the patio! Stroll over to the shed & grab the feed for the chickens in their own coop! Owners have added Forced Air Outdoor Wood heat in addition to the 2 NEWER Heat Pumps and this can even heat the hot water! Electric runs $127 a month!! Inside you will find a spacious Master suite, jetted tub, double vanities in both upstairs baths, gas fireplace, spacious bedrooms and a great layout! Home has been recently painted and is in move in condition! New Water filtration system!