5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $4,200,000

Magnificently crafted European style home, 7000 s.f. above grade top quality materials & superb craftsmanship, 5 BR, 5 BA & separate in-law suite. Private 2.3 elevated acres, panoramic views of adjoining large lake, Pete Dye designed "Full Cry" golf course, & Southwest Mts. Home features large open spaces, generous main level master suite, huge gourmet kitchen with two islands, breakfast room & adjoining family room. Steps away from loggia, outdoor kitchen & fire pit. Main level and fabulous lower level are equipped for lavish entertaining. Downstairs has sports bar, movie theater, billiards and game rooms and health & wellness center: exercise room, steam room & sauna. Within Country Club grounds of Keswick Hall, a 5 star luxury resort!

