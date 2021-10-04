5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,595,000

EXTRAORDINARY CUSTOM DESIGNED ALL BRICK HOME WITH AN INTERIOR CONTEMPORARY FLAIR. BUILT ATOP A CUL-DE-SAC LOT THAT OVERLOOKS THE 18TH FAIRWAY BELOW AND OFFERS WINTER VIEWS OF THE RIVANNA RIVER. OVER 7000 SQ FT OF FINISHED LIVING AREA THAT INCLUDES 5 BEDROOMS AND 5 BATHROOMS. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORING AND 9 FOOT CEILING HEIGHT ON MOST OF MAIN LEVEL, T & G CEDAR WOOD VAULTED CEILINGS IN BOTH FAMILY ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM, 3 UPPER LEVEL SKYLIGHTS, LARGE WALK-IN CEDAR CLOSET, LARGE WET BAR WITH BUILT-INS IN LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM AND LARGE 3-CAR MAIN LEVEL GARAGE