5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,449,900

Rare opportunity to own a new home in an established section of Glenmore! Introducing the Squire on a stunning 1.7 acre wooded homesite with finished basement Rec Room and Full Bath Included. The Squire offers first or second floor owner's bedrooms, open concept first floor with dedicated study, 2-story great room ceilings, gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook, walk-in pantry, 4 second floor bedroooms, finished bonus room. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, and Pella Windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, grey, etc Photos are of previously built home.