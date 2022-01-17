5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,403,000

Stunning Craig Builders home with 3 spectacular levels of living, navigable by elevator or stairs while maintaining the option for easy one level living. Located in the highly desirable Glenmore Highlands, with a maintenance free yard on a quiet cul-de-sac. The chef's kitchen features a 14 foot island, double oven, granite counters and maple cabinets. Main level master with spa-like bathroom and spacious closet. Basement features kitchen/bar, stone fireplace, dedicated gym space, office and large entertaining area. Upstairs you will find large bedrooms with en suite baths and a lovely loft. A rare home in the Glenmore Highlands to have a 3 car garage and 5 bedrooms. Loaded with upgrades, this one is a must-see.