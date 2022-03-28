5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,249,000

Only a handful of residences in Glenmore have lots of this size. Enjoy 1-1/2 acres at the end of a tree lined cul de sac on Farringdon Road. Additional acres of wooded common area beyond, offer ultimate privacy. Over 7,300 FSF of 'like new'� living space are graciously laid out on 3 spacious levels along with a 3-car garage. 2006 built modern plan features a gourmet kitchen / adjoining breakfast room / screened in porch, 2 interior staircases & vaulted great room. The 2,700 FSF walkout Terrace level is an entertainer's dream... 12' ceilings set the stage. Theater room with full size movie screen, 8 custom comfort leather chairs, enormous recreation room, large full bar, bedroom suite and access to the fenced in backyard. Spotlight feature is the 25' x 17' 2nd level master retreat /spa like bath and one of the largest His & Her (28' x 8') wardrobes in Glenmore. Sweeping Cherry kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and a 16' by 15' Breakfast room.