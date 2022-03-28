Only a handful of residences in Glenmore have lots of this size. Enjoy 1-1/2 acres at the end of a tree lined cul de sac on Farringdon Road. Additional acres of wooded common area beyond, offer ultimate privacy. Over 7,300 FSF of 'like new'� living space are graciously laid out on 3 spacious levels along with a 3-car garage. 2006 built modern plan features a gourmet kitchen / adjoining breakfast room / screened in porch, 2 interior staircases & vaulted great room. The 2,700 FSF walkout Terrace level is an entertainer's dream... 12' ceilings set the stage. Theater room with full size movie screen, 8 custom comfort leather chairs, enormous recreation room, large full bar, bedroom suite and access to the fenced in backyard. Spotlight feature is the 25' x 17' 2nd level master retreat /spa like bath and one of the largest His & Her (28' x 8') wardrobes in Glenmore. Sweeping Cherry kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and a 16' by 15' Breakfast room.
5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,249,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
kknott@dailyprogress.com
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
The incident occurred hours after a fundraiser for the Peace in the Streets at Fry's Spring Beach Club ended.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is receiving a $5.75 million grant from writer and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to help fund…
The Seminole Square Shopping Center could see an expansion that would include development of a total of 352 apartment units.
The temporary injunction issued late Wednesday only extends to the 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit who sued last month challenging the legality of the new state law.
Fluvanna County officials say they are “monitoring an evolving situation with a privately-owned dam” located at McIver Lake.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
A new bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Rivanna River between Pantops and Woolen Mills could be placed near the end of East Market Stre…
Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested early Saturday evening after a two-day search for him following a possible sexual assault of a minor child.