5 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $1,040,000

  • Updated
OPEN SUNDAY 8/8 1-3. Vacation year round in this gorgeous magazine worthy home in desirable Glenmore community. Meticulously maintained 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath, 5 fireplace home is situated w/commanding views of the mountains and 9th green This welcoming home features a veranda with impressive columns, 2 story foyer, spacious office, dining room-each with fireplace and open concept floor plan. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, (Viking/Bosch) cook top/oven large island, breakfast bar, wet bar and eat-in area The expanded family room features a fireplace, built-in shelving and hardwood floors.The 1st-floor master has a gas fireplace, a wall of windows, luxury bath with new flooring, and walk-in closet An updated powder room, and laundry room completes the 1st floor. Second level features 2nd master suite (originally 2 bedrooms/easy conversion back) and additional bedroom with separate bathrooms Terrace level features large family room with fireplace and walk out, 2 bedrooms, full bath, cedar closet, media room, game room,and storage area. The outstanding outdoor entertainment space features a full-length terrace with step down to a pool overlooking 9th hole. Charming paver steps lead to a pergola/garage below.

