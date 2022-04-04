5 Bedroom Home in Keene - $636,000

This updated home is just 20 minutes to Ch'ville. 5 acres, back to Totier creek. New flooring in Kitchen, Dining, sun room, guest bath and master bath. All kitchen and laundry room appliances have been replaced in the past two years, and will convey. New deck and hot tub installed last year. 2nd floor has new flooring, customized closet and renovated bathroom recently. Walk-in closet in two other bedrooms. Paved drive and solar panels added in the last year. Whole house generator! Top floor is used as master suite. Spacious sun room with vaulted ceilings. Expansive walk-out basement level, insulated & framed out to be finished; just add drywall. Fiber internet.