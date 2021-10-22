 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $700,000

5 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $700,000

5 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $700,000

Stunning Georgian style home on 8 beautiful acres. So many incredible updates have been made in just the last year. See complete list in MLS docs. This stately manor boasts stunning crown molding, 12-foot ceilings, huge kitchen with butler's pantry, and tons of natural light. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, tiled walk-in shower, a grand entry/parlor, and 4 working fireplaces complete the main level. Huge walk-out basement has been artfully finished to add 2nd master suite with massive walk-in closet, amazing dual-head walk-in shower, formal living room w/ 5th fireplace, large laundry, 5th Bedroom or bonus room. Stunning mountain views, tranquil private setting, yet less than 5min to Gordonsville, 15Min to Ruckersville, and 20min to Rivanna Station or Hollymead.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Two ACPS department heads to step down
Education

Two ACPS department heads to step down

The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert