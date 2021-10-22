5 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $700,000

Stunning Georgian style home on 8 beautiful acres. So many incredible updates have been made in just the last year. See complete list in MLS docs. This stately manor boasts stunning crown molding, 12-foot ceilings, huge kitchen with butler's pantry, and tons of natural light. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, tiled walk-in shower, a grand entry/parlor, and 4 working fireplaces complete the main level. Huge walk-out basement has been artfully finished to add 2nd master suite with massive walk-in closet, amazing dual-head walk-in shower, formal living room w/ 5th fireplace, large laundry, 5th Bedroom or bonus room. Stunning mountain views, tranquil private setting, yet less than 5min to Gordonsville, 15Min to Ruckersville, and 20min to Rivanna Station or Hollymead.