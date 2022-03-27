Own a piece of history! Although this house will need a complete restoration to bring it back to its prime, you will immediately feel its historic charm and period details. Nearly 1.5 acres in the town of Gordonsville, just moments from downtown shopping and dining. It would be a fabulous renovation or a great opportunity to start fresh on the large, flat lot. Features include soaring 10’ ceilings, fireplaces in most rooms, intricate details from the early 1900s, and a historical mill. The home has a kitchen and full bath on each floor and was once used as a duplex. Come take a look at this property with endless possibilities. Home is sold strictly AS IS and includes all contents. Any inspection is for informational purposes only. Does not qualify for traditional financing. See photos and virtual tour for details on the condition of the home. The flooring is not sound in certain areas, and some rooms are not accessible. Please adhere to on-site signage to ensure safety.
5 Bedroom Home in Gordonsville - $125,000
