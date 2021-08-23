 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $939,000

Serenity in the heart of Free Union with a great Meriwether, Henley and Western Albemarle school district. Stunning park-like grounds embrace the front of property with a welcoming approach to the convenient circular drive. This superb Virginia style farmhouse with covered front porch, two decks and extensive stone and patio hardscapes add to your outdoor enjoyment. Situated on a very private 5-1/2 acre lot, the enormous level back yard offers gorgeous distant wooded views from all the large picture windows and glass doors that surround the residence. Two interior staircases, main level junior bedroom suite and so much more. Finished walkout Terrace level with 5th bedrooms and bath with STEAM SHOWER. This space is one of the many highlights of the home. Oversized garage has extra high ceilings.

