Rare opportunity on a private, wooded homesite in Free Union! The Mechum features a light-filled, open-concept kitchen, great room, dining room, walk-in pantry, mud room, dedicated study, 4 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, luxurious owner's suite. 2-car garage included. 3rd Floor Finished Loft with wooded views included. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-19 insulation, custom Mahogany front door, wood shelving throughout, 15 SEER HVAC with separate zones for each floor, Each home is tested for energy efficiency and HERS Score.Want to make a change to the plans? On staff draftsman can adjust the plans to make the home just right for each buyer. Photos of previously built home. Also available on walkout basement foundation.