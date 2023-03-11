Rare opportunity on a private, wooded homesite in Free Union! The Mechum features a light-filled, open-concept kitchen, great room, dining room, walk-in pantry, mud room, dedicated study, 4 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, luxurious owner's suite. 2-car garage included. 3rd Floor Finished Loft with wooded views included. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-19 insulation, custom Mahogany front door, wood shelving throughout, 15 SEER HVAC with separate zones for each floor, Each home is tested for energy efficiency and HERS Score.Want to make a change to the plans? On staff draftsman can adjust the plans to make the home just right for each buyer. Photos of previously built home. Also available on walkout basement foundation.
5 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $929,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville planning commissioner’s tweets targeting a local business owner have prompted an apology from the planning commission’s head…
Brasserie Saison, a Franco-Belgian restaurant on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, has been temporarily closed amid claims that employees have …
The owner of Brasserie Saison is denying employee claims that staff at the Franco-Belgian restaurant on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall have g…
The Tuesday morning trial of 71-year-old Ann Moore Milnor revealed a deeper tragedy than the crime for which she was charged.
The University of Virginia has announced plans to demolish two unused structures: one on Grounds and another at the College at Wise.