New Construction in Western Albemarle! Rare opportunity on a private, wooded homesite in Free Union within the Ivy Elementary, Henley Middle and Western Albemarle school district!! The Mechum features a light-filled, open-concept kitchen, great room, dining room, walk-in pantry, mud room, dedicated study, 4 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, luxurious owner's suite. 2-car garage included. 3rd Floor Finished Loft with wooded views included. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-19 insulation, custom Mahogany front door, wood shelving throughout, 15 SEER HVAC with separate zones for each floor, Each home is tested for energy efficiency and HERS Score.Want to make a change to the plans? On staff draftsman can adjust the plans to make the home just right for each buyer. Photos of previously built home. Also available on walkout basement foundation. New Construction with no construction loan needed-- with deposit Builder will fund the build so that purchaser may obtain the same type of loan as if they bought a resale. Builder also offers a streamlined process to make planning your move easy with a known move in date upfront.