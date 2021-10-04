5 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $899,900

Blue Ridge Mountain Views on Two Sides!!!! Keep this quaint home as multiple units or turn back into one large home. Brick home has 2 units with easy access to open up into one home. Left side has 1 bedroom on main level with 3 bonus rooms in basement, of which 2 are being used as bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 kitchens and laundry. Right side has 2 bedrooms with attached bathrooms. One bedroom is currently being used as a Den. kitchen and laundry. The land is a great space for cattle, horses, grazing and farming.