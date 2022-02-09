5 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $4,950,000

Brilliantly designed home on 45+ acres affording complete privacy and incredible views, overlooking a pastoral setting with mountain backdrop. This exquisitely built home features a classic white brick painted exterior, grand front door entry with brass hardware, oversized stone and marble fireplaces, and Albion Cabinetry throughout. Two full house generators. Every room displays the finest attention to detail. First floor features an octagonal central hall leading to the living room with 14' coffered ceilings and an open chef's kitchen. The formal dining room with carved marble fireplace mantel adjoins a wide butler's pantry with sink. The owner's suite has its own sitting room/office, spacious bathroom with soaking tub, separate vanities and makeup counter. The second floor has three bedrooms with en suite baths. A hall bath services the fourth bedroom, currently used as a playroom. The home office has its own en suite full bath, direct views to the outside vista, wet bar, fireplace and access to the second floor deck. The lower level has a home theater, wine room/cellar, and rec room. The guest house has its own entrance/driveway and offers an additional 3 beds/2.5 baths. Acreage has two ponds.