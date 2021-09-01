5 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $1,295,000

Meadow Wood- a 22 acre country retreat adjoining the Farmington Hunt Club. Rural paradise, yet only 22 minutes to UVA and 15 to plentiful shopping and dining. Walk to Glass House Winery. 10 acres of fenced pasture plus stonedust riding ring. Two stall barn. Luxurious indoor/outdoor kennels- your dogs will love it. Forest with stream and open fields are wonderful play spaces for kids of all ages! Close up view of Buck Mountain. A tree lined, paved driveway brings one between the fields to the spacious 5 bedroom home- a gorgeous entrance. There are first and second floor master suites plus a large (1300 sq ft!) apartment/nanny suite in the walkout basement. 2nd kitchen is here. This suite can also be an extension of the home as a rec room/ exercise area plus bedroom and bath. Four bedrooms and three full baths are on the second floor. Wonderful remodeled eat-in kitchen/family room/ screened porch area- great for gathering and relaxing. Handsome brick fireplace. Spacious formal dining and living room with wet bar. Office is next to the 1st floor master suite. Walk-in attic is huge plus there are other storage rooms. Good workshop space. Whole house generator. Oversized 2-car garage. Peace and privacy await you!