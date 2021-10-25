5 Bedroom Home in Free Union - $1,295,000

22 acre country retreat with great views of Buck Mountain in Farmington Hunt Country. Rural paradise, yet only 22 minutes to UVA and 15 to plentiful shopping and dining. Walk to Glass House Winery. Optimal functionality for horses and dogs with ten acres of fenced pasture plus stone dust riding ring. Two stall barn and luxurious indoor/outdoor dog kennels and wash station. Forest with stream and open fenced fields. Mature, cedar lined, paved driveway is a scenic drive to the large home with first and second floor master suites, massive living room with wet bar, and indoor/outdoor living spaces are fantastic for entertaining. Separate living quarters in the walk out basement with full kitchen and more. You can't beat this Western Albemarle location.